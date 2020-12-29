Bills dominate Patriots 38-9, complete the sweep for the first time since ’99

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, runs from New England Patriots defenders Deatrich Wise Jr., left, and Myles Bryant, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WIVB) — The newly minted AFC East champion Buffalo Bills headed into Foxborough looking to sweep the New England Patriots for the first time since 1999, and the Bills get it done in enemy territory on Monday Night Football.

The Patriots go 38 yards in six plays and flirt with the red zone, but the Bills defense steps up with a sack in the backfield and a big incomplete pass on a trick play to keep New England from getting anywhere close to the end zone. The Pats settle with a field goal.

In the Bills first offensive possession, they take it 49-yards, but are held up on third and goal and Tyler Bass kicks a 22-yard field goal to tie it up at 3 a piece. That’s where the score would stay at the end of the first quarter.

But Buffalo wouldn’t take long at the beginning of the second quarter to find the end zone. A 70-yard drive (that included a fake punt for a first down!) ends in a five yard touchdown run courtesy of Zack Moss. The Bills take a 10-3 lead.

Bass and the Buffalo special teams pin the Patriots down at the 10-yard line to open up the game, but New England goes 90-yards on nine plays, eight of them runs, and Cam Newton takes it in himself for the Patriots first score in nine quarters. The Bills lead 10-9 after the missed extra point for the Pats.

The Bills waste no time extending the lead. Led by the arm of Josh Allen, they put together a 10 play, 75-yard drive, and cap it off with a four yard touchdown pass to a wide open Lee Smith in the end zone for the score. It’s now 17-9, Bills on top.

Stefon Diggs makes his presence known in the second quarter! Allen finds Diggs for a 50-yard pass that he takes to the house. Buffalo jumps out to a 24-9 lead, and on that catch, Diggs broke Eric Moulds’ record for receiving yards in a single-season for the Bills.

That’s where the score would stay at the end of the first half.

Buffalo received the ball in the second half, and started to put the hurt on the Patriots. With the playmakers showing off big time, the Bills go 75 yards in eight plays, and it’s Diggs who gets over the goal line for the second time in the game with an 18-yard touchdown to extend the Bills lead to 31-9.

Even with a 22 point lead, the Bills refuse to take their foot off the gas. In the fourth quarter, Buffalo puts together a 95-yard drive, complete with a 20-yard pass-and-catch from Allen to Diggs, followed by a 27-yard pass to a wide open Lee Smith. Diggs would score his third straight touchdown of the game on a Patrick Mahomes-esque play by Allen. The Bills take a 38-9 lead.

That touchdown pass was not only impressive, but also a record breaker. With the TD, Josh Allen passed Jim Kelly’s single-season passing touchdown record for the Bills with 34 on the season.

The Bills kept the Patriots out of the endzone for the rest of the game to end the game with a 38-9 victory. Buffalo completes the sweep over New England for the first time since 1999. The Bills are 12-3 on the season.