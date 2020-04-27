Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Bills draft Georgia QB Jake Fromm 167th overall

Buffalo Bills

by: Heather Prusak

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the 167th overall pick in the fifth-round, the Bills add to their quarterback room drafting Georgia’s Jake Fromm.

Fromm left Georgia after his junior year to enter the draft and over his three-year career with the Bulldogs, he threw for 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions. Fromm also ran for 40 yards on 134 carries and 3 touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected