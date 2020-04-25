Live Now
Onondaga County's COVID-19 Update
Bills draft UCF WR Gabriel Davis with the 128th overall pick

Buffalo Bills

by: Heather Prusak

Central Florida wide receiver Gabriel Davis makes a touchdown catch against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With their first pick on day three of the NFL draft, the Bills pick Central Florida wide receiver Gabriel Davis with the 128th overall pick.

Even though they traded for Stefon Diggs, I’m not surprised they still added a wide receiver in the draft to help boost that passing attack that’s struggled over the years and especially the last two finishing second worst in 2018 and seventh worst in 2019.

Davis adds some much needed size to the Bills wide receiving corps at 6’2″, 216 pounds. Throughout his career at Central Florida, Davis ended with 2,447 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

