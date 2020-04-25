Bills draft Utah RB Zack Moss 86th overall in third round

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Utah running back Zack Moss (2) carries the ball against Idaho State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Moss was selected to The Associated Press All-Pac 12 Conference team and tied for Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year with Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – First the Bills added youth to their defensive end mix and then they added a running back to pair with Devin Singletary drafting Utah’s Zack Moss with the 86th overall pick in the third round.

Zack Moss joins a backfield with Devin Singletary, a guy he already has a relationship with. Moss said they know each other from growing up in Miami and Singletary already reached out to him tonight after being drafted by the Bills in the 3rd round.@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/PjYxvDnxwU — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 25, 2020

Coming into the draft, the Bills didn’t really have any glaring holes or needs that had to fill considering Brandon Beane addressed many positions in free agency and the offseason. But this was an area they certainly needed help in because after Singletary, they only had T.J. Yeldon and Christian Wade on the practice squad. Taiwan Jones was brought in primary for help on special teams.

Adding to the offense.



Welcome to Buffalo, Zack Moss! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/RNkFoMPeWP — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 25, 2020

Moss elected to go back to Utah for his senior season and boy did it pay off as he shattered not one, not two but six school records.

Last season, Moss became the new recorder holder in total carries, total rushing yards, career 100-yard rushing games, rushing touchdowns, all-purpose plays and total touchdowns.

Moss, 22, ran for 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior for the Utes in 2019. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and added nearly 400 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns.

The NFL is also very familiar in the Moss family as Zack is cousins with Santana Moss and Sinorice Moss.