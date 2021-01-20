Bills fan gives up AFC Championship tickets to raise money for Josh Norman’s Buffalo Business Blitz

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills fan Joe Croom already went to both of the home playoffs games, so when he got his hands on tickets to the AFC Championship Game, he had an idea.

“We’ve donated to Oishei, we’ve donated to Andy Dalton, we’ve donated to Lamar Jackson’s favorite foundation and it’s like us and New York State we are probably the worst state kinda dealing with this pandemic and we are bending over backward for things that mean so much more.”

He had people enter to win the tickets by donating $29 dollars to Bill’s player Josh Norman’s charity, Buffalo Business Blitz.

“It would mean a lot more too and I figured why not see if I can help my community in that same process.”

After fans donated to a charity in Louisville Kentucky, he wanted bills fans to shift their focus back here at home.

“I saw a lot of people donating and a lot of people not really knowing about it so I’m like ok let’s see if we can raise awareness to give money back to our community to help people in need.”

Buffalo Business Blitz helps local businesses. Croom’s efforts helped raise more than 13-thousand dollars.

“As a business owner you know people are really struggling right now and some of them a lot more than others so a lot of people when their doors close, they’re not going to open back up and it’s very unfortunate and to be able to give someone the privilege of going to an AFC Championship game for 29 dollars is the least I can do.”