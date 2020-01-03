Bills fans remember ‘The Comeback’ on day before Houston playoff game

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New Era Field is prepared before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Any Bills fan who was around in 1992 remembers “The Comeback.”

It all went down at Rich Stadium, exactly 27 years ago Friday.

In a game that seemed hopeless by the end of the first half, the Buffalo Bills fought back, leaping out of a 32-point deficit and defeating Houston (then known as the Oilers) 41-38 in overtime.

January 3 happens to be the day before the Bills take on Houston in another decisive match up, this time on their turf.

The Bills will play the Texans on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the NFL playoffs.