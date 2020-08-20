Bills’ home field temporarily being called “Bills Stadium”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It doesn’t have a permanent name yet, but for now, the home of Buffalo’s NFL team will be aptly named “Bills Stadium.”

The Bills made the announcement regarding the 71,000+ capacity stadium in Orchard Park on Thursday morning.

Previously known as Rich Stadium, and then Ralph Wilson Stadium for more than 15 years, the stadium was most recently called New Era Field.

“As we continue the transition process from New Era Field to a new naming rights partner, we will officially use the name Bills Stadium for our home in Orchard Park,” the Bills said.

MORE | Petition for “Marv Levy Stadium” gets more than 3,000 signatures