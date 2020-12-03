Bills Injury Report: December 3rd

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills began preparations for Monday’s Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers on a healthy note.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— DE Mario Addison (knee/vet rest)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— TE Reggie Gilliam (hamstring)
— RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)
FULL PRACTICE:
— QB Josh Allen (knee/ankle)
— OL Jon Feliciano (foot)
