Bills Injury Report: December 3rd

Buffalo Bills

by: Mary Margaret Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills began preparations for Monday’s Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers on a healthy note.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— DE Mario Addison (knee/vet rest)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— TE Reggie Gilliam (hamstring)

— RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)

FULL PRACTICE:

— QB Josh Allen (knee/ankle)

— OL Jon Feliciano (foot)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

