Bills Injury Report: Feliciano returns to practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — OL Jon Feliciano will return to practice today for the first time this season after suffering a pec injury in training camp. LB Matt Milano and CB Levi Wallace will not practice on Wednesday. McDermott called both players “week to week” on Monday.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— LB Matt Milano (pec)
— CB Levi Wallace (left ankle)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— WR John Brown stretched but did not wear pads or uniform
— OL Cody Ford did not wear pads
RETURNED TO PRACTICE:
— WR Cole Beasley (foot)
