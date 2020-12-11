Bills Injury Report: Friday, December 11th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are healing up, and only have one player listed as out for Sunday’s Week 14 game against the Steelers.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— S Saquon Johnson (ankle) did not practice for the third day in a row, and is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)
FULL PRACTICE:
— OL Jon Feliciano (knee/foot) was limited on Thursday but returned to full practice on Friday
— DT Quinton Jefferson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, but returned to full practice on Friday
— WR Andre Roberts (achilles) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to full practice on Friday
— QB Josh Allen (knee/ankle) practiced fully at practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
