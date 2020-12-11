Bills Injury Report: Friday, December 11th

Buffalo Bills

by: Mary Margaret Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are healing up, and only have one player listed as out for Sunday’s Week 14 game against the Steelers.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— S Saquon Johnson (ankle) did not practice for the third day in a row, and is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)

FULL PRACTICE:

— OL Jon Feliciano (knee/foot) was limited on Thursday but returned to full practice on Friday

— DT Quinton Jefferson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, but returned to full practice on Friday

— WR Andre Roberts (achilles) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to full practice on Friday

— QB Josh Allen (knee/ankle) practiced fully at practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected