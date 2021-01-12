Bills Injury Report: January 12th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills hit the turf on Tuesday to begin preparation for Saturday’s AFC Divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— DE Darryl Johnson (knee)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— WR Cole Beasley (knee)
— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique)
— LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
— DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
— DT Justin Zimmer (groin)
— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)
