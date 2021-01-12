Bills Injury Report: January 12th

Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills hit the turf on Tuesday to begin preparation for Saturday’s AFC Divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— DE Darryl Johnson (knee)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR Cole Beasley (knee)

— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique)

— LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

— DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

— DT Justin Zimmer (groin)

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)

