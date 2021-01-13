Bills Injury Report: January 13th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The injury list looks the same on Wednesday as it did on Tuesday for the Buffalo Bills ahead of Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— DE Darryl Johnson (knee)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR Cole Beasley (knee)

— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique)

— LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

— DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

— DT Justin Zimmer (groin)

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)

FULL PRACTICE:

— K Tyler Bass (hand)

