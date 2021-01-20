Bills Injury Report: January 20th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills practiced on Wednesday to begin preparing for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— DT Vernon Butler (quad)

— WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique)

— DT Quinton Jefferson (ankle)

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)

FULL PRACTICE:

— DE Darryl Johnson (knee)

— LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

— K Tyler Bass (hand)

