Bills Injury Report: January 20th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills practiced on Wednesday to begin preparing for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— DT Vernon Butler (quad)
— WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique)
— DT Quinton Jefferson (ankle)
— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)
FULL PRACTICE:
— DE Darryl Johnson (knee)
— LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
— K Tyler Bass (hand)
