Bills Injury Report: January 20th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - All eyes are on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he continues to recover from a concussion that knocked him out of their divisional round game on Sunday against the Browns.

Mahomes is still in concussion protocol but he did practice on Wednesday as the Chiefs had a light practice where he was listed as a limited participant. After head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes took all the snaps and he "feels good."