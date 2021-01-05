Bills Injury Report: January 5th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Tuesday to begin preparing for Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— WR Cole Beasley (knee) is still week-to-week, according to Bills head coach Sean McDermott
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique)
— WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)
— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)
RETURNED TO PRACTICE:
— OL Jon Feliciano (knee)
— TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring)
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App