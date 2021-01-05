Bills Injury Report: January 5th

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Tuesday to begin preparing for Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— WR Cole Beasley (knee) is still week-to-week, according to Bills head coach Sean McDermott

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique)

— WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)

RETURNED TO PRACTICE:

— OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

— TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring)