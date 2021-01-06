Bills Injury Report: January 6th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills practiced on Wednesday, and for the second straight day, WR Cole Beasley did not practice due to a knee injury. WR Stefon Diggs was limited at practice on Tuesday, and did not practice on Wednesday.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— WR Cole Beasley (knee)
— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday, but in his weekly press conference with the media, he said “I’m cool,” in reference to his oblique injury
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)
— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)
RETURNED TO PRACTICE:
— OL Jon Feliciano (knee)
— TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring)
