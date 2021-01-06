Bills Injury Report: January 6th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- After initially saying he would come to Orchard Park to watch this weekend's Bills game, Gov. Andrew Cuomo now says he won't be in attendance.

Last week, the Governor announced that 6,772 fans would be allowed to attend the playoff game against the Colts at Bills Stadium. Right after saying that, Cuomo noted that he would be one of those fans in attendance.