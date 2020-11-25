Bills Injury Report: November 25th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills hit the field in their first practice of Week 12 to begin preparation for the Los Angeles Chargers. WR John Brown did not practice with an ankle injury, and DE Mario Addison sat out for a veteran rest day and knee injury. DE AJ Epenesa returned to practice after suffering a concussion, RB Taiwan Jones and TE Dawson Knox both returned to practice after hamstring injuries, and CB Josh Norman was a full go at practice after the being activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— DE Mario Addison (knee/vet rest)
— WR John Brown (ankle)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— G Cody Ford (ankle)
— DE Jerry Hughes (back)
RETURNED TO PRACTICE:
— DE AJ Epenesa (concussion)
— RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
— TE Dawson Knox (hamstring)
— CB Josh Norman (illness/COVID-19)
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App