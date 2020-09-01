Bills injury report: September 1st

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The Buffalo Bills will open up the season one week from Sunday, and while fans can't wait for the 2020 NFL season to be underway already, for the players, these last two weeks are all about working on the finishing touches.

"We still have some time to correct some things and get better at some things. We're taking this week to really compete against each other, and even though it's been a competitive environment, just continue to hone in on those things, stretch those things out, so by the time you're here next week we could be at our best and perform at a high level," Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said to reporters on Zoom on Tuesday.