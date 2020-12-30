Bills Injury Report: Wednesday, December 30th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills returned to the field on Wednesday for a walk through to begin prep for the Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— WR Cole Beasley (knee) sustained an injury against the Patriots and is “week to week,” according to Sean McDermott
— G Jon Feliciano (illness)
— TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)
