Bills Injury Report: Wednesday, December 30th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills returned to the field on Wednesday for a walk through to begin prep for the Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— WR Cole Beasley (knee) sustained an injury against the Patriots and is “week to week,” according to Sean McDermott

— G Jon Feliciano (illness)

— TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)