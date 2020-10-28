Bills Injury Report: Wednesday, October 28th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The Bills are one day removed from an 18-10 win over the winless New York Jets, a win in which the Buffalo offense did not score a single touchdown, and a game in which the Bills defense held the Jets to just a total of four yards in the second half of the game.

"I think every year you get tested through adversity in different ways, shapes and forms. I thought our guys stood up to the challenge yesterday, we knew it wasn't going to be easy, it's never easy in any week in the NFL," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "We were on the road and we faced adversity in that particular game early on. We were down 10-0, we stayed patient on the offensive side and chipped away at it, we wanted more red zone production as we know, but I was proud of how the guys in all three phases chipped in so that was good to see."