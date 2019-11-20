Bills Injury Update (11/20)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday morning as his team prepares to take on the New England Patriots Saturday afternoon in Foxboro.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White was elected to his first Pro Bowl yesterday. Here's what McDermott had to say about White, "The guys that were recognized, Tre' and the alternates we did have I think that's great recognition for those guys and it's a job well done for a lot of hard work that they've put in. I felt like we had a lot of other guys though that deserve recognition, that worked hard. It's a team game, that's what we prescribe to here and I can't control guys that get recognized, that's your jobs."