Bills Injury Update (11/20)

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with the media prior to practice on Wednesday and provided an injury update.
Defensive end Jerry Hughes won’t practice due to a groin injury.
Right tackle Ty Nsekhe won’t practice and is week-to-week with an ankle injury.
Defensive back Siran Neal is in concussion protocol.
Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and wideout John Brown have veteran days off.
