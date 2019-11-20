Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Bills Injury Update (11/20)

Buffalo Bills

by: Josh Reed

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with the media prior to practice on Wednesday and provided an injury update.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes won’t practice due to a groin injury.

Right tackle Ty Nsekhe won’t practice and is week-to-week with an ankle injury.

Defensive back Siran Neal is in concussion protocol.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and wideout John Brown have veteran days off.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected