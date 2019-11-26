Bills Injury Update (Tuesday)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Head coach Sean McDermott met with the media prior to Tuesday’s practice and gave several injury updates:

Mitch Morse will be limited at practice on Tuesday. The Bills starting center suffered a hand injury during the 1st quarter on Sunday, he left the game and did not return. Jon Feliciano will fill in for Morse at center.

Robert Foster will be limited at practice. The wide receiver injured his hamstring during Sunday’s win. If he isn’t ready to go by Thursday, Duke Williams could be active for the first time in several weeks.

Ty Nsekhe will not practice. The offensive lineman suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago.