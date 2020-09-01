Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds says Wild Card loss is motivation for 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will open up the season one week from Sunday, and while fans can’t wait for the 2020 NFL season to be underway already, for the players, these last two weeks are all about working on the finishing touches.

“We still have some time to correct some things and get better at some things. We’re taking this week to really compete against each other, and even though it’s been a competitive environment, just continue to hone in on those things, stretch those things out, so by the time you’re here next week we could be at our best and perform at a high level,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said to reporters on Zoom on Tuesday.

253 days stand between the time the Bills playoff hopes ended in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Houston Texans on January 4th, and the season opener against the New York Jets on September 13th. Although this is a different season, and a different team, that Wild Card loss still stays fresh at the top of the Bills minds.

“I think it’s a lot of times you’ve got to go through stuff to really grow from it. As a team, we remember what that feeling felt like, so we use that as motivation,” Edmunds said. “Nobody wants to have that feeling again, so our goal is obviously to win it all, and we know what it takes. We know what it takes to get there, and we’ve got to push even harder to win that game and give us a chance to get to our ultimate goal.”

For a team that has traveled to the playoffs twice in the last three seasons, getting back to that point, and even further this year, is not only the goal, but it’s the standard.

“We talk about it every day, the whole standard for the Bills is playoff caliber. Everything you do on and off the field, make sure you hold yourself at a high level and make sure you know it’s up to our standard,” Edmunds said. “That’s to be hardworking guys, doing things the right way, running to the ball, and holding each other accountable.

“That’s the biggest thing. Everybody knows what it takes, knows what the standard is here, not anything less than that. I think we do a good job uplifting each other, bringing the best out of one another.”