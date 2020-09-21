Bills looking into how Miami executed having fans at Sunday’s game

The National Anthem is played at New Era Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — We may start to see some fans in the stands at Bills Stadium this season.

“We were observing how Miami executed having fans,” the Buffalo Bills told News 4 on Monday morning.

During Sunday’s away game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, fans were present, but separated. The Bills confirmed that they were observing the Dolphins’ protocols.

Sunday’s game, which was the Dolphins’ home opener, allowed for 13,000 fans to attend.

Fans were required to wear a mask and ushers had to release individual rows.