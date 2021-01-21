Bills OC Brian Daboll named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks off the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll has been named the Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year.

According to the Bills, Daboll led the offensive line to score an average of 31.3 points per game this season — “first in the AFC and second in the NFL.”

“Under Daboll’s watch, QB Josh Allen has flourished into one of the NFL’s top signal callers,” the Bills wrote.

Brian Daboll has been named the PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year. pic.twitter.com/8E6qvj8E7U — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 21, 2021

The Buffalo Bills will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship this Sunday. You can watch the game on CBS at 6:40 p.m.