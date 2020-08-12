Bills OL Cody Ford has no preference on playing tackle vs. guard

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Cody Ford #70 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a touchdown during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again the question for Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford is will he play tackle or guard?

It seems the Bills want to keep Ford at right tackle after signing veteran guard Brian Winters who looks like the front runner to replace injured Jon Feliciano.

“My preference is to do whatever the team needs. I’m not gonna sit here and pick and choose my position. The coaches are going to put the best five on the field and whoever they feel that it is and whatever positions they think everybody needs to play. They’re gonna make the ultimate decision, it’s not up to me at all,” Ford said on a zoom call with reporters.

The 2019 second-round pick out of Oklahoma had an up and down rookie season. He started 15 games at right tackle last season and showed strong run blocking and pass protection but had moments where he struggled against speedy edge rushers.

#Bills OL Cody Ford said "he'll do whatever the team needs" when it comes to what position he plays.



He started 15 games at right tackle for the Bills last year and shares his mentality of playing at tackle vs. guard. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/6yGiUFfi8v — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 12, 2020

Now he only started 14 career games in college at right tackle so some growing pains were to be expected. Ford also wasn’t always 100% healthy during the season either. He had shoulder surgery in the offseason. But he seems like he recovered and is ready for training camp and looking to make that jump in year two with and play with more consistency.

#Bills OL Cody Ford had shoulder surgery shortly after the season ended so that slowed down his upper body work this offseason but says he worked on his footwork more during rehab. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/2u1wRwHUSE — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 12, 2020

The big question for Ford is can he lock up that starting right tackle job after splitting time with Ty Nsekhe.

The Bills are hoping Ford can develop into that top tier starting right tackle and not have to move him back inside because that would leave a big hole at the position. Nsekhe is turning 35 in October and first best in that swing tackle role.

With a year under his belt and plenty of experience from his rookie season, I’d expect Ford to take that next step especially now healthy and claim the starting right tackle job.

The Bills return all five starters from last season but now that Feliciano is expected to miss two to three months with a pec injury, that continuity is disrupted a little.

“He’s a leader, he’s got a bunch of experience and I know for me last year he helped my game a lot. Losing him is gonna hurt a little bit but we have a strong relationship in the room between everybody to where I don’t think we’ll miss a step or we’ll fall backwards in this case,” Ford explained.