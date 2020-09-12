Bills place CB Josh Norman on injured reserve

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) catches a pass during a fumble drill in the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -Bills cornerback Josh Norman was ruled out for the season opener against the Jets and now he’ll be out for even longer.

The Bills place him on injured reserve on Saturday but remember players can return from IR after three weeks this season if healthy.

In response the Bills activated cornerback Cam Lewis (UB football alum) from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Jets. They also elevated defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the practice squad for the game as well.