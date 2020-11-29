Bills place WR John Brown on injured reserve

Buffalo wide receiver John Brown (15) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills wide receiver John Brown was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in week 12 and now he’ll miss at least the next three weeks as he was placed on injured reserve.

Brown has dealt with injuries all season, this time it’s an ankle injury he couldn’t recover from even with the bye week last week.

He is third on the team in receiving with 29 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns. Now it looks like rookie Gabriel Davis will slide in that role to help fill the void.

The Bills also took another big hit on offense as left guard Cody Ford is done for the year with a knee injury he suffered in practice on Wednesday. The Bills officially placed him on injured reserve as well.

Because of these moves, the Bills called up linebacker Darron Lee and wide receiver Jake Kumerow from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.