BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse have been chosen for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the team announced Wednesday night.

This is the second Pro Bowl selection in three seasons for Allen, and third consecutive honor for Diggs. Poyer and Morse will both be first-time Pro Bowlers.

“I’m blessed and honored to be a part of this,” Allen said in an interview on NFL Network. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t say — I really hope I’m not playing in this game. You know, February 5, that’s the week before the Super Bowl.”

The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.

The roster selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counted one-third toward determining the teams. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-stars.

“I appreciate the fans for voting,” Allen said. “And to be voted upon by my peers and other coaches in the league, I think that’s pretty special. It feels good to be respected. At the same time, it takes 10 other guys on the field doing what we do to make the Pro Bowl and these individual accolades. I’m just trying to focus on being the best quarterback and teammate that I can be for the Bills.”

A dozen other Bills were chosen as Pro Bowl alternates:

First alternates: Linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox.

Second alternates: Left guard Rodger Saffold and kicker Tyler Bass.

Third alternates: Special teams players Tyler Matakevich and Reggie Gilliam, and long snapper Reid Ferguson.

Fourth alternates: Defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau.

Fifth alternate: Special teams player Siran Neal.

The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the Games. San Francisco and Baltimore are next with six. Only two teams — Jacksonville and Chicago — aren’t represented on the initial rosters.

Peyton Manning will coach the AFC team while Eli Manning guides the NFC. Ray Lewis serves as the defensive coordinator for the AFC. DeMarcus Ware handles the role for the NFC.

International Flag football stars Vanita Krouch and Diana Flores were named as offensive coordinators.

The AFC and NFC will start off with five skills competitions on Feb. 2. On Sunday, there will be three flag football games and three additional skills competitions between the two conferences.

The winner of each skills competition earns three points for his conference. There are eight total skills competitions worth a total of 24 available points.

The winner of each of the first two flag games earns six points for his conference. The first two flag games are worth a total of 12 available points.

Points from the eight skills competitions and first two flag games are added together and that will be the score at the beginning of the third and final flag game. The third flag game will determine the overall winner of the Pro Bowl Games.

The flag games will feature a traditional AFC vs. NFC matchup with 27 skill position players available from the full roster for each conference.

Each team will also have one center available on their roster. The game will be played 7 on 7.

Each game will be 20 minutes in length, with two, 10-minute halves on a 50-yard field with two 10-yard end zones.

Touchdowns are worth six points. There are two different options for post-touchdown conversions: 1-point conversion from the 3-yard line and 2-point conversion from the 10-yard line. Safeties and returned 1- or 2-point conversion attempts are worth 2 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.