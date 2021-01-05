Bills QB Josh Allen answers questions ahead of playoff game Buffalo Bills by: Evan Anstey Posted: Jan 5, 2021 / 01:55 PM EST / Updated: Jan 5, 2021 / 01:55 PM EST ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took questions and gave answers ahead of this weekend’s playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. Watch the Q&A session from Tuesday afternoon in the video above.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App