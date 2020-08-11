Bills RB Devin Singletary ready for a bigger workload in year two

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the starting job locked up, Bills running back Devin Singletary should pick up right where he left off last year and says he’s ready for whatever the Bills need from him, especially a bigger workload.

The third round pick out of Florida Atlantic rushed for 775 yards and two touchdowns on 152 carries last year. His 5.1 yards per carry were also tied for 5th in the league.

Singletary had future hall of famer, Frank Gore to look up to which was huge in his rookie season.

“Of course I’m gonna miss Frank. That’s my OG but we still talk time to time,” Singletary said on a zoom call with reporters.

Gore signed with the Jets in May.

“I learned a lot from him, just from talking to him, just from being around him, just from watching him, so I feel like I’m ready,” Singletary explained.

Singletary missed three games with a hamstring injury but after recovering, he proved he can be the Bills lead back. He is elusive, has great vision and showed off his quick, shifty make guys miss style of running.

Even though he wasn’t used much in the passing game in college, he got involved more last year ending with 29 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw more of it this year.

Now Singletary should get majority of touches but he will share reps with this year’s third round pick, Zack Moss. How they’ll split time is something to watch during training camp.

“He’s picking up the playbook fast and we’re two South Florida guys so we’ve been meshing good and picking each other’s brains and we’re ready to go, ready to make things happen this year,” Singletary explained.

“He’s very powerful, he can definitely make people miss and he’s gonna make plays. He can catch out of the backfield, he can do it all.”

Singletary also called Moss “another piece to the puzzle”.

Speaking of puzzle pieces for this offense, you can’t talk about that and not bring up Stefon Diggs.

“He’s a beast, he’s definitely a beast man all the way.”

And that can of addition can only help the running game.

“It can definitely open up a lot. They have to respect even more of the passing game now this year. We’ve got a lot of threats out there so I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be opening up but it has been fun to see those guys out there working, building chemistry. It’s definitely been fun,” Singletary said.

Looking ahead to his sophomore season, expect Singletary to be even better in 2020.