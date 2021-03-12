Bills re-sign Daryl Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills continue to focus on bringing back their own free agents. The team and Daryl Williams have agreed to a 3-year contract. The deal is worth $28.2M with nearly $14M guaranteed, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport.

Williams signed a one year prove-it deal with the Bills last offseason and it paid off for both sides. The veteran started 18 games at right tackle.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins signed a contract extension last offseason so the Bills have now locked up both tackles for several years.