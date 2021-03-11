Bills re-sign LB Matt Milano to 4-year deal

FILE – Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Bills’ salary-cap constraints have led starting linebacker Matt Milano to decide he will test free agency next month, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the Bills’ top linebackers is staying in Orchard Park.

The Bills and linebacker Matt Milano have agreed to a four-year deal that will keep the pending free agent with the team. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is worth $44 million with $24 million guaranteed.

Milano was one of the key players on the bubble this offseason, with lots of talk about whether or not the Bills could afford to bring him back. He fetched a higher price point after performing well last season, and there were talks of him potentially testing free agency.

Buffalo recently reworked a few contracts and freed up an estimated $14 million in cap space by releasing wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson on Wednesday. These moves apparently got the Bills enough to get Milano a deal to bring him back for a long-term contract.

Details on Matt Milano's new 4-year contract with the Bills, per source with knowledge:



Signing bonus of $7M

Base salaries:

2021 – $5.3M

2022 – $7.5M

2023 – $9.25M

2024 – $9.55M



Also includes roster, workout, playing time, and pro bowl bonuses. https://t.co/RpmjnGipge — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) March 11, 2021

Milano was a big piece of the Bills’ defense in recent years. In 2020, he had 45 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks and an interception. He played in the fewest games of his career last year, just 10 this past season.

He did, however, give the defense a lot of production in 2019 and 2018. In that two-year stretch, he had a combined 179 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions.

Now the big question is what the Bills will do about offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Darryl Williams. They’re also up for free agency, and fans must wait to see whether or not the team will be able to re-sign them.