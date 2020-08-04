Bills release Spencer Long

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced they have released offensive lineman Spencer Long on Tuesday afternoon.
Long played in 14 games on the line in his first season as a Bill in 2019.
Before coming to Buffalo, Long was drafted by Washington in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the team. He played one season with the New York Jets in 2018.
