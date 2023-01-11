BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder returned to practice Wednesday and the Bills have opened the 21-day window to activate them from injured reserve, coach Sean McDermott said.

McDermott ruled both players out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Dolphins. Hyde wore a red non-contact jersey during Wednesday’s practice. Crowder was not limited.

Hyde had surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck sustained during the Bills’ win against the Titans in the second week of the season.

Crowder was placed on IR after breaking his ankle in the Bills win against the Ravens in Week 4.

Hyde was initially projected to miss between six and eight months. After having surgery, he rejoined the team in Buffalo to rehab and also serve as a quasi-assistant coaching role.

“Credit to Micah and the doctors,” McDermott said. “He’s just been so focused on leading No. 1, and the position he can lead from since he’s been out and influencing our team that way.”

“You never count Micah Hyde out,” McDermott added. “And I would say the same with JC.”

Last month, Hyde was open to the possibility of returning to play but said the final decision rested on his doctors’ recommendations and evaluation of his neck.

Hyde is a 10-year NFL veteran and in his sixth season in Buffalo, where he’s been a member of one of the NFL’s top secondaries.

His potential return comes at a time when the Bills are thin at safety after Damar Hamlin was placed on IR last week. Hamlin, who was starting in place of Hyde, is out while recovering after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati.

Crowder had six catches for 60 yards in the first four weeks of the season. The Bills have struggled to find consistent production from the slot receiver position since his injury. Cole Beasley was signed to the practice squad last month and caught three passes for 23 yards in three appearances.