Bills select Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa 54th overall

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) plays against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Patrick Queen of LSU and Epenesa are potential picks by the Baltimore Ravens if GM Eric DeCosta chooses to address the linebacker position early in the draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the the Bills’ first pick of the 2020 NFL draft, the Bills selected Iowa defensive end, A.J. Epenesa with the 54th overall pick.

I asked A.J. Epenesa who he models his game after and he said JJ Watt.



Epenesa said he prides himself on the versatility he brings just like Watt. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Ht1YDLoqCp — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 25, 2020

The Bills addressed the position in free agency when they signed Mario Addison but this seems more like a short term fix instead of a long term solution. Going with an edge rusher with their first pick makes sense considering they lost Shaq Lawson in free agency and given the age and even health concerns with Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane said they didn't try trading up in the second round because he liked who was left on the board when they drafted A.J. Epenesa. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/EBSJ02mFYJ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 25, 2020

Even though Epenesa didn’t have a great showing at the combine, he’s shown his ability to make big-time plays during his time at Iowa. At 6’5″, 275 pounds, Epenesa finished his collegiate career with 26.5 sacks, 101 tackles including 36 for loss.

This is a great pick to fall to the Bills especially since Epenesa was considered a first-round pick.

When it comes to his 40 time, A.J. Epenesa says he's never considered himself a speed guy but that might part of why some teams passed on him was his showing at the combine.



But Epenesa says he focuses on fundamentals and the details. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/4PIjRAsW7F — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 25, 2020