Bills select Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa 54th overall

Buffalo Bills

by: Heather Prusak

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) plays against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Patrick Queen of LSU and Epenesa are potential picks by the Baltimore Ravens if GM Eric DeCosta chooses to address the linebacker position early in the draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the the Bills’ first pick of the 2020 NFL draft, the Bills selected Iowa defensive end, A.J. Epenesa with the 54th overall pick.

The Bills addressed the position in free agency when they signed Mario Addison but this seems more like a short term fix instead of a long term solution. Going with an edge rusher with their first pick makes sense considering they lost Shaq Lawson in free agency and given the age and even health concerns with Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy.

Even though Epenesa didn’t have a great showing at the combine, he’s shown his ability to make big-time plays during his time at Iowa. At 6’5″, 275 pounds, Epenesa finished his collegiate career with 26.5 sacks, 101 tackles including 36 for loss.

This is a great pick to fall to the Bills especially since Epenesa was considered a first-round pick.

