ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills were able to sign 13 of the 17 players they cut Tuesday back to the practice squad.

Teams are allowed to carry 16 players on the practice squad — an increase put in place due to the pandemic, which was kept this year. The Bills have three spots remaining. (Update: The Bills filled these spots Thursday night.)

Three of the other four players the Bills cut a day ago were claimed on waivers by other teams: CB Nick McCloud by the Giants, DE Kingsley Jonathan by the Bears and OL Luke Tenuta by the Colts.

The players the Bills signed to the practice squad Wednesday are:

QB Matt Barkley

OL Greg Mancz

OL Alec Anderson

RB Raheem Blackshear

RB Duke Johnson

WR Tavon Austin

WR Tanner Gentry

WR Isaiah Hodgins

DE Mike Love

DT Brandin Bryant

DT C.J. Brewer

LB Joe Giles-Harris

DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

On Thursday, the team filled the practice squad with:

TE Zach Davidson

CB Kyler McMichael

T Ryan Van Demark

Per the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the minimum salary for a practice squad player this season is $11,500 per week, or $207,000 over the duration of the regular season.

Players with more experience, such as Matt Barkley and Duke Johnson, can make more money: They have a minimum salary of $15,400 per week ($277,200 over 18 weeks) and a maximum of $19,900 ($359,820), per the CBA. Players on the practice squad count against the salary cap.