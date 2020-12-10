Bills sign GM Brandon Beane to a multi-year extension

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Finally there is long-term stability with the Buffalo Bills.

In August, the signed head coach Sean McDermott to four-year contract extension. That’s added on to the two years he already had on his previous deal to lock in him for the next six years, through the 2025 season.

Now they have locked in general manager Brandon Beane, signing him to a multi-year extension.

Beane and McDermott came in and their first year with the Bills ended a 17-year playoff drought and led Buffalo to the postseason two out of the past three years.

The Bills now have one of the best teams in the AFC, sitting at 9-3 and in first place in the AFC East on the verge of the franchise’s first division title since 1995.

“You know I really can’t envision myself working with anybody else but Brandon moving forward,” McDermott said back in August after he signed his contract extension.

The two also completely changed the culture of Buffalo. Players want to sign with the Bills and the perception of the team has drastically changed in the three years “McBeane” has been with the organization.

But that didn’t come with some growing pains and as McDermott called them “unpopular decisions” in the beginning. Beane wasted no time cleaning up the Bills cap situation and parting with unfavorable contracts. Beane traded high-profile players like Sammy Watkins and Marcell Dareus, moves that some looked at as “tanking” moves.

They cleaned up the cap situation and now have this team on track for another playoff appearance, possibly a playoff win and most importantly, long-term stability and success.

We’ll hear from Beane and McDermott Friday morning.