Bills to arrive back at airport after playoff overtime heartbreak

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Football season is over for Buffalo Bills fans, after a playoff game where they saw their team take command, to lose control, to claw back to overtime only to lose it on a field goal.

The Bills lost 22-19 to the Texans in Houston in Saturday’s Wild Card round. The team finished 10-7 overall.

Diehards have been showing support during both wins and losses by gathering at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to welcome back the team.