Bills to arrive back at airport after playoff overtime heartbreak

Buffalo Bills
Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Football season is over for Buffalo Bills fans, after a playoff game where they saw their team take command, to lose control, to claw back to overtime only to lose it on a field goal.

The Bills lost 22-19 to the Texans in Houston in Saturday’s Wild Card round. The team finished 10-7 overall.

Diehards have been showing support during both wins and losses by gathering at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to welcome back the team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected