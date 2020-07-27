Bills training camp to kick off Tuesday

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills rookies have reported to training camp.

For the first time in 20 years, the team will not hold practices in the Rochester area. Instead, they will conduct their entire training camp at their team facilities in Orchard Park.

On Tuesday, players and coaches will hit the field for the first practice as a team this season.

We’ll preview this year’s training camp on Wednesday night with a special edition of Buffalo Kickoff Live.

