Bills vs Pats most-watched exclusive game on NFL Network in 3 years

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, drops back to pass under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

(WIVB)– While the Bills weren’t able to beat the Patriots in primetime Saturday, they were able to win in the ratings.

According to NFL Media, the Week 16 game between Buffalo and the New England Patriots was the “NFL Network’s most-watched exclusive game in three years.”

The previous most-watched game was the Steelers vs Ravens on Christmas in 2016.

