Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders shines in blowout win over Washington

Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox (88) celebrates with Emmanuel Sanders (1) after Sanders caught a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen has been trying to connect with Emmanuel Sanders on the deep ball so far this season and it finally happened in Sunday’s 43-21 win over Washington where Sanders was very involved.

Sanders ended with five catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns, his first as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

“To go out and get a win and to be able to ball out with my SMU boy [Cole Beasley] as well it was fun, it was a great day,” Sanders said after the game.

His first touchdown was a 28-yard catch to cap off the Bills opening drive. Allen then hit Sanders for a 41-yard play in the second quarter to start their sixth drive of the game that ended with a Tyler Bass field goal. Then Allen hit Sanders for another touchdown for five yards in the third quarter.

You're really starting to see the chemistry between Josh Allen and Emmanuel Sanders as he had 5 catches for 94 yards (including a 41 yard catch) and 2 touchdowns.



"You gotta prove yourself all the time. To come to this fan base and prove myself, it feels good." pic.twitter.com/3BhDeDTPd8 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 26, 2021

“A guy that just constantly does what he’s asked in the run game and the pass game. When you’re putting yourself in good position and running your tail off and blocking downfield opportunities like that are gonna be thrown your way and typically you’re gonna make those plays because he’s a vet in this league, he does everything right,” Allen said after the game.

Speaking of the run game, this comes a week after Sanders had a huge block to spring Devin Singletary free on his 46-yard touchdown run against Miami.

“When they told me in the offseason they were gonna go after him I already knew it was a good fit without even seeing him with our offense just because I’ve been with the guy before, I know how he works,” wide receiver Cole Beasley said.

Beasley’s seen first hand what Sanders can do for a locker room after they were teammates at SMU. And he says those characteristics have carried over to the NFL.

“He’s still one of the hardest practice players on our team even at 34 so it’s just fun to watch him and he’s been doing it for a long time. It’s fun to watch a veteran guy go to work and that’s an example of leading for the other guys as well,” Beasley explained.

The Bills signed Sanders in March after he spend 2020 with the Saints. And even though Sanders is the only new piece to this offense, he’s shown he can be another weapon for Allen especially after they released John Brown. With how much talent is in this wide receiver room, Allen so far has done a good job of spreading the ball around and Sanders is trying to make the most of his opportunities.

“This is my third organization in three years and the thing is like you gotta prove yourself all the time. When I was in Denver the fans knew what I could do and so to come to this fan base and prove myself and show everybody what I can do it feels good,” Sanders said.

“He’s got juice, he’s been great for me, I know he’s been great for the other guys in this locker room and to have that guy who’s been there and done it and won the whole thing, to have his presence, I think that’s huge for us. It’s only gonna continue to get better in my opinion,” Allen explained.