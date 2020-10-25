Bills WR Stefon Diggs anticipates seeing more zone defense

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (14) warms up prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard park, N.Y., Monday Oct. 19, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – During the first four games of the season, the Bills offense was lighting it up with an explosive passing attack.

But the past two games things have cooled down for Josh Allen and his receivers in losses to the Titans and Chiefs.

“We’re not executing at a high level as much as we would like. We gotta help our quarterback out, we gotta help out the guys in the backfield. We gotta do whatever we gotta do to win games,” Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said.

Against the Titans, Allen threw for 263 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Bills only put up 16 points in that game. Then against the Chiefs he ended with a season-low 122 yards. He also had two touchdown passes and an interception.

What stands out more with the offense in those two games is they only managed two pass plays of 20 plus yards. Those plays were T.J. Yeldon’s 22-yard touchdown catch against the Titans and a 22-yard catch by Cole Beasley against the Chiefs.

Part of the reason Tennessee and Kansas City were able to limit the Bills explosive passing plays is because they played more zone defense than what they were used to seeing.

“We’ve seen a lot more zone, in the earlier weeks we didn’t see that much zone. After the Tennessee game we anticipate a lot of guys playing it now,” Diggs explained.

Diggs explains what the difference is going against zone versus man-to-man.

“Man to man coverage you’re just really beating one man, you know in the shell you’re more so finding the sweet spot in the areas you’re running the space just like they are, trying to anticipate where to be, when to be there for the quarterback so for us as receivers you know clearing it up for the quarterback, as soon as possible, Diggs said.

“Our quarterback has crazy arm strength, he can put the ball anywhere he needs to put it so as far as being in those spots when you’re supposed to be there timing wise is what we’re working through right now but I feel like it’s nothing that we haven’t seen before. I mean we’ve been playing football for a very long time. It’s not our first time seeing zone so we’re gonna do whatever we gotta do to win games and get those W’s in the win column so the difference is just you’re beating more than one man, you’re going against space and time at that point so that’s really it.”