BKL Poll: Other than Stefon Diggs, which Bills receiver is most important to the team’s success?

Buffalo Bills
Posted: / Updated:

Josh Allen was feeling the effects of John Brown being injured in Tuesday’s game against the Titans.

Stefon Diggs, however, did have a stellar performance going 10 for 16 and posting his third 100+ yard game of the season.

It begs the question, other than Diggs, which Bills receiver is the most important to the team’s success?

Vote below 👇 and we’ll reveal the results Sunday during Buffalo Kickoff Live.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected