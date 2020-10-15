BKL Poll: Other than Stefon Diggs, which Bills receiver is most important to the team’s success?

Josh Allen was feeling the effects of John Brown being injured in Tuesday’s game against the Titans.
Stefon Diggs, however, did have a stellar performance going 10 for 16 and posting his third 100+ yard game of the season.
It begs the question, other than Diggs, which Bills receiver is the most important to the team’s success?
Vote below 👇 and we’ll reveal the results Sunday during Buffalo Kickoff Live.
