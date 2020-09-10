BKL Poll: What are your expectations for this year’s Bills team?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–As we approach kickoff at MetLife on Sunday, we want to know your expectations for the Bills this season.

They’re coming off a first-round playoff lose to the Houston Texans last season, do you think this year’s squad will make it back? Maybe make it to the AFC Championship Game?

Cast your votes below and we’ll air the results live on Buffalo Kickoff Live this Sunday at 11 a.m. on WIVB!