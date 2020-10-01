BKL Poll: Which Raiders player will cause the biggest problem for

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The move to Vegas has seemed to pay off so far for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite a loss to the Patriots last week, the team is 2-1, and currently 2nd in the AFC West.

They’ll take on the Bills in Sin City on Sunday and are putting all their chips in on their offense.

We want to know which Raiders player will cause the biggest problem for the Bills defense?

Vote now and see the results live on Buffalo Kickoff Live this Sunday.