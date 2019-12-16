BKL – Week 15 Keys & Predictions: Bills at Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a win over the Steelers, the Bills will clinch a postseason berth for the second time in three years.

What’ll it take to get a win the Steel City?

Josh Reed

Key to the Game: Protect the football

Prediction: Bills win 20-17

Nick Filipowski

Key to the Game: Be Road Warriors

Prediction: Bills win 29-23



Tim Graham, The Athletic

Key to the Game: Protect Josh Allen

Prediction: Bills win 20-16



Sal Capaccio, WGR 550

Key to the Game: Strong defense

Prediction: Bills win 20-16



Thad Brown

Key to the Game: Limit Mental Mistakes

Prediction: Bills win 16-6