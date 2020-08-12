Buffalo Bills announce multi-year extension for head coach Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott isn’t going anywhere for a while.

The Buffalo Bills and their head coach reached an agreement on a multi-year extension. The Buffalo Bills PR Twitter account made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

HC Sean McDermott has signed a multi-year contract extension with the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/l18rivyx3E — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 12, 2020

Terms of the deal were not immediately made public, but ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the deal is for six years, which would keep him in Buffalo through 2025.

McDermott was entering the fourth year of a five year contract he signed in 2017. Teams that are happy with their coaches rarely get into the final season of any contract.

The Bills have gone 25-23 in McDermott’s three seasons, but he’s also guided the team to two playoff berths in three seasons after 17 in a row outside the postseason.

In a statement, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula expressed their appreciation for a job well done.

“Sean’s leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners. He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organizations. We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean’s attention to detail was apparent back then and his process driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come.”

Entering just his fourth season with the Bills, McDermott already ranks fifth in franchise history in coaching wins (25), trailing only Marv Levy, Lou Saban, Chuck Knox, and Wade Phillips.

Before joining the Bills, McDermott worked previously with the Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.