Buffalo Bills attempting to trademark ‘Bills Mafia’

by: Evan Anstey and Erica Brecher

The Bills are seeking to trademark the image shown in the top left corner, as well as the phrase “Bills Mafia.”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are looking to trademark “Bills Mafia.”

By this, we mean the name “Bills Mafia,” as well as a logo featuring the name synonymous with longtime, die-hard fans of the team.

According to the filings, the Bills are looking to use the phrase “Bills Mafia” on a series of clothing items like t-shirts and hats.

