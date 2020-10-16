ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are looking to trademark “Bills Mafia.”
By this, we mean the name “Bills Mafia,” as well as a logo featuring the name synonymous with longtime, die-hard fans of the team.
According to the filings, the Bills are looking to use the phrase “Bills Mafia” on a series of clothing items like t-shirts and hats.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Capturing memories, keeping traditions and supporting local farmers this fall
- Our Time Has Come Telethon
- Newsmakers: A look at climate change
- Cuomo reports little change in New York’s Friday coronavirus update
- Buffalo Bills attempting to trademark ‘Bills Mafia’
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App