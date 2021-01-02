Buffalo Bills: Tight end Tyler Kroft tests positive for COVID-19

Buffalo Bills

by: Patrick Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) reacts with teammate Dawson Knox (88) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle SeahawksSunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Bills released a statement Saturday afternoon saying Tight end Tyler Kroft has tested positive for COVID-19.

They say he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he will not play in tomorrow’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills say they have “elevated” tight end Nate Becker, Cornerback Dane Jackson, Defensive end Mike Love and Running back Antonio Williams.

View the Bills statement below:

