Buffalo Kickoff Live: AFC Divisional round

Buffalo Bills
Posted: / Updated:

It feels like it took forever, but finally, game day is here!

Buffalo Kickoff Live is getting you ready for tonight’s AFC Divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are once again going head to head, this time in a playoff scenario.

Our BKL team will breakdown everything you need to know before the game. Tune in for keys to the game, score predictions, injuries, and more!

